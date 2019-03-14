ComiXology takes an extra 50% off its entire lot of Dark Horse digital comics from under $1

Earlier in the week, ComiXology launched an up to 83% off sale on Marvel Skrulls and Batman Villain digital comics. Now ComiXology is back with another batch of deals, taking an extra 50% off its entire selection of Dark Horse digital comic books from under $1 when code DH50 has been applied at checkout. Today’s sale is packed with notable discounts, but we’re eyeing up the Hellboy Omnibus Vol. 1: Seed of Destruction at $4. Having just dropped to $8, today’s sale brings the price down an extra $4, saving you a total of 73%. With the new Hellboy film just under a month away, this is a great way to hold yourself over. The story “jumps from Hellboy’s mysterious World War II origin to his 1994 confrontation with the man who summoned him to earth.” Shop the entire selection of Dark Horse digital comics or head below for more top picks.

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy over 15,000 comics. You won’t own any of the titles, but if you’re an avid reader, it’ll be worth the savings.

The story jumps from Hellboy’s mysterious World War II origin to his 1994 confrontation with the man who summoned him to earth, and the earliest signs of the plague of frogs. Avoiding his supposed fate as the herald of the end of the world, Hellboy continues with the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, fighting alongside Abe Sapien, Liz Sherman, and drafting Roger Homunculus into his own ill-fated service with the B.P.R.D. The four volume Hellboy Omnibus series along with the two volumes of The Complete Short Stories collect all of Mignola’s award-winning Hellboy stories in chronological order for a definitive reading experience. This 368-page volume covers Hellboy’s adventures from 1994 to 1997.