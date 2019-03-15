Google Home Hub w/ two Minis is back at $129 shipped ($247 value)

BuyDig is offering the Google Home Hub with two Google Home Minis for $129 shipped. Note: To receive this deal you must add a Google Home Hub and 2-pack of Google Home Minis to your cart. The discount will appear at checkout. Valued at nearly $250, today’s deal saves you around $120 off what you’d typically pay and is the second best price we have tracked. If I weren’t already committed to the Alexa ecosystem, I’d be chomping at the bit to grab this deal before it sells out. Adding several voice-activated pucks around my house has given me multi-room audio, easy access of smart lighting, and so much more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The Home Hub will sit nicely on a counter or desk, but you may want to place the Home Minis somewhere out to of the way. Lucky for you outlet shelves are on sale right now and will keep your space looking tidy despite the addition of your new devices.

Google Home Hub features: