Give your HomePod, Sonos, or Echo devices a sleek shelf w/ this highly-rated mount: $5 (save 50%)

- Mar. 15th 2019 1:55 pm ET

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering One Wall Outlet Shelf for $4.99 or a 2-pack for $9.99 Prime shipped when coupon code MX6AGTXV has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the current rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Untamed wires can make a slick space look cluttered really quickly. With this wall mount you’ll be able to keep exposed cables to a minimum and benefit from keeping your desk or counter clear of an EchoSonos One, or several other device types. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Given the fact that I’ve got several Echo Dots floating around my house, I needed to find a similar solution that worked for me. Check it out along with some of my other recommended smart accessories in my recent Echo Dot Diary post.

WALI Wall Outlet Shelf features:

  • Ergonomic Design: to create a 4.25″ width and 5″ depth extra shelf using the existing outlet and free up floor and countertop space.
  • Features: A sturdy platform supporting a maximum weight up to 10lbs (4.5kg).
  • Practical Elegance: Sleek modern design compliments any room and wall. Ideal for cell phones, Google Home Mini, Dot, Sonos One, power tools, toothbrush, and keys.
  • Flexible Environment: Simply replace outlet cover in the bathroom, kitchen, dorm room, bedroom, and garage or any wall/room.

