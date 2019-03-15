Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay A/V Receiver drops to new low at $280 (20% off), more from $350

- Mar. 15th 2019 9:42 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Onkyo TX-NR585 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver for $279.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Normally selling for $349 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a 20% discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Rocking AirPlay and Chromecast capabilities, the receiver also touts six HDMI inputs with 4K HDR pass-through and more. And to ensure you’re getting the top-notch sound quality, it also features Dolby Atmos and AccuEQ audio customization. Note: it is currently backordered at Amazon, but you can still lock in the discounted price now. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, we’re seeing Definitive Technology ProCinema 600 5.1-Channel Home Theater Speaker System for $349.98 shipped. That’s $250 off the going rate at Crutchfield and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This speaker system makes a great companion to Onkyo’s 7.2-Channel Receiver, bringing four ProMonitor satellite speakers and a 250W ProSubwoofer into the mix. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 780 shoppers.

Onkyo TX-NR585 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver features:

  • Up to 80W per Channel at 8 Ohms
  • AccuEQ Sound Customization
  • HDR UHD Pass-Through
  • HDMI with Audio Return Channel
  • Supports Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
  • 6 x HDMI-In / 1 x HDMI-Out
  • Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
  • Chromecast built-in & Google Assistant
  • Apple AirPlay Connectivity
  • USB Connectivity

Home Theater onkyo

