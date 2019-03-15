Warp back to 1982 w/ over sixty titles on Retro Games’ C64 Mini at a low of $40 (Reg. $50+)

Walmart is offering the Retro Games C64 Mini for $39.99 shipped. That’s $9+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. This console comes with 64 games pre-installed with titles including Boulder Dash, Speedball, Sword of Fargoal, and many more. With an HDMI output that supports 720p, your favorite retro games will look great on the big screen. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Do you like tech projects? If so, you may be better served by opting to build your own retro console with a $38 Raspberry Pi. I own this very same board and have tried both RetroPie and Recalbox. They both have pros and cons, but either way you go they enable you to play any ROM you can get your hands on.

Retro Games C64 Mini features: