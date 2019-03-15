Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Le Havre (The Harbor), Dinosaur Safari, more

- Mar. 15th 2019 9:51 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Le Havre (The Harbor), Fonta – Little Design Studio, Textkraft Lite, 4×4 Safari: I-Pro, Dinosaur Safari: I-Pro, A Noble Circle and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: A Noble Circle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Textkraft Lite: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 4×4 Safari: I-Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dinosaur Safari: I-Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fonta – Little Design Studio: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Note-Ify Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: File Hub Pro by imoreapps: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Back to Bed: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Brief History of the World: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reiner Knizia’s Ra: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tikal: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reiner Knizia Tigris & Euphrates: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $32, The Division 2 $54, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: IQ Test Pro Edition: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MathEdge Multiplication: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Slideshow Master Professional: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited Las Vegas – Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Vxcam – AR Video Text & Emoji: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rhythm Cat HD: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: REKT!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The School : White Day: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: 30 Second Life: Redux: $1 (Reg. $2)

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard