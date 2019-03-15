Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Le Havre (The Harbor), Dinosaur Safari, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Le Havre (The Harbor), Fonta – Little Design Studio, Textkraft Lite, 4×4 Safari: I-Pro, Dinosaur Safari: I-Pro, A Noble Circle and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: A Noble Circle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Textkraft Lite: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 4×4 Safari: I-Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dinosaur Safari: I-Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fonta – Little Design Studio: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Note-Ify Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: File Hub Pro by imoreapps: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Back to Bed: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Brief History of the World: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reiner Knizia’s Ra: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tikal: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reiner Knizia Tigris & Euphrates: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $32, The Division 2 $54, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: IQ Test Pro Edition: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MathEdge Multiplication: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Slideshow Master Professional: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited Las Vegas – Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Vxcam – AR Video Text & Emoji: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rhythm Cat HD: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: REKT!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The School : White Day: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: 30 Second Life: Redux: $1 (Reg. $2)