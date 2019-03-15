Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $32, The Division 2 $54, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Spider-Man on PS4 for $31.99 shipped. Simply apply coupon code EMCTWUY38 at checkout. Originally $60, this one has dropped down to $40 at most retailers and is now within $2 of the lowest we have tracked. Today’s deal is matched at Best Buy for GCU members and Amazon has it on sale for $35. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including The Division 2 (released today), Metro Exodus, Yoshi’s Crafted World pre-order and more.

More game/console deals:

