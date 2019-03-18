Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Week Calendar Widget Pro, Colorset Coloring Book, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Week Calendar Widget Pro, Modern Magic 8 Ball, Colorset – Coloring Book, Lock Notes Pro, Dinosaur Assassin: E-Pro, Earth 3D and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Buddy Vampire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal/TV/Watch: Modern Magic 8 Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Colorset – Coloring Book: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Compass 54 Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: pdf scanner – Wordscanner pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Simply North: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Skyclock 2.2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Minims – A New Beginning: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Dinosaur Assassin: I-Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iPad: Dinosaur Assassin: E-Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $20 or less, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $25, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Textkraft Lite: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 4×4 Safari: I-Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dinosaur Safari: I-Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fonta – Little Design Studio: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Note-Ify Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Back to Bed: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Brief History of the World: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reiner Knizia’s Ra: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tikal: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reiner Knizia Tigris & Euphrates: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $1 (Reg. $5)

