Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $20 or less, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $25, more

- Mar. 18th 2019 9:29 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Far Cry New Dawn on Xbox and PS4 for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is also matched at Best Buy which means GCU members can grab it for $15.99. Regularly $40, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the direct sequel to Far Cry 5. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Call of Duty: WWII, Octopath Traveler and more. 

