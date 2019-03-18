Save 20% on the Blue Yeti Nano Microphone and kickstart your podcasting career at $80 shipped

Amazon offers the Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Condenser Microphone for $79.99 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate at B&H and beats the sale price at Best Buy by $15. For comparison, our last mention had it for $10 less, though this is the best price we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. Blue’s Yeti Nano Microphone connects to your Mac or PC via a USB cable with zero latency and also features a 3.5mm stereo headphone output. It’s a fantastic way to improve your computer’s audio recording capabilities, as well as a solid way to kickstart your podcasting or streaming career. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re in search of a more affordable option, the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone will run you $49 at Amazon. It features the same USB design, but with lower audio fidelity. It also lacks the zero-latency input of the Blue Yeti Nano.

Blue Yeti Nano Premium Microphone features:

Up to 24-Bit/48 kHz Resolution

Cardioid & Omni Polar Patterns

20 Hz to 20 kHz Frequency Response

3.5mm Stereo Headphone Output

Zero-Latency Monitoring

Mic Mute & Adjustable Headphone Volume

Built-In Cable Management

Integrated Mounting Thread

Includes Custom Base & USB Cable

Mac, Windows