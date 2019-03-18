LaCie’s Rugged Mini Hard Drives bring durable USB 3.0 storage to your Mac: 2TB $80 or 4TB $120

- Mar. 18th 2019 1:45 pm ET

From $80
0

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB Portable Hard Drive for $79.99 shipped. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate and returns the price to the Amazon all-time low. You’ll also be able to score the 4TB version for $119.99, netting you a $45 discount and bringing the price within cents of the Amazon low. Both drives feature a rugged form factor that is shock, dust and water-resistant. With a USB 3.0 connection, it also offers up to 130MBps transfer speeds. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 1,500 Amazon shoppers.

Other portable hard drives do sell for less at Amazon, though you won’t find the same level of durability or protection. So if you’re in search of a rugged drive to add to your everyday carry, then look no further than LaCie’s discounted hard drives.

LaCie Rugged Mini features:

  • Shock, drops up to 4 feet, dust and water resistant for all-terrain use
  • For Mac compatibility this Hard Drive requires reformatting. Refer to Application Guide for more details
  • Password protection built in. Maximum speed is 130 mb per second
  • Uses USB 3.0 which is up to 4 times faster than USB 2.0 (USB 2.0 compatible)

From $80

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

LaCie

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go