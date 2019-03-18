LaCie’s Rugged Mini Hard Drives bring durable USB 3.0 storage to your Mac: 2TB $80 or 4TB $120

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB Portable Hard Drive for $79.99 shipped. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate and returns the price to the Amazon all-time low. You’ll also be able to score the 4TB version for $119.99, netting you a $45 discount and bringing the price within cents of the Amazon low. Both drives feature a rugged form factor that is shock, dust and water-resistant. With a USB 3.0 connection, it also offers up to 130MBps transfer speeds. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 1,500 Amazon shoppers.

Other portable hard drives do sell for less at Amazon, though you won’t find the same level of durability or protection. So if you’re in search of a rugged drive to add to your everyday carry, then look no further than LaCie’s discounted hard drives.

LaCie Rugged Mini features:

Shock, drops up to 4 feet, dust and water resistant for all-terrain use

For Mac compatibility this Hard Drive requires reformatting. Refer to Application Guide for more details

Password protection built in. Maximum speed is 130 mb per second

Uses USB 3.0 which is up to 4 times faster than USB 2.0 (USB 2.0 compatible)