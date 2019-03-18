Needing some color in your life? Pottery Barn has once again collaborated with Lilly Pulitzer for a summer-ready collection that will brighten up any home. Even better, it has also launched pieces for teens and kids rooms too. This new collection combines Lilly Pulitzer’s Palm Beach lifestyle with Pottery Barn’s signature furniture, bedding, outdoor accessories and much more. Check out our favorite pieces from the new collection below and also be sure to take a peak at Pottery Barn’s Easter Collection in our guide here.

“With this collection, the Pottery Barn brands are highlighting the iconic and vibrant Lilly Pulitzer lifestyle by incorporating new prints and new products,” said Pottery Barn Kids and PBTeen President Jennifer Kellor in a press release. “By bringing together Lilly’s spirited prints with our commitment to creating quality home furnishings, together we’ve created a collection the entire family will enjoy.”

Pottery Barn

Get your outdoor space ready for warm weather with the Lilly Pulitzer Lilly of the Jungle Indio Chase Cushion. This outdoor cushion is water-resistant and its bright colors will add an inviting touch to your space. You can also keep yourself and guests shaded from the sun with the Outdoor Market Umbrella that features the same print as the cushion. Finally, add plants to your outdoor or indoor space for a fresh vibe and the Fronds Place Planers start at just $69.

PBteen

Certainly a standout in this new collection is this set of 3 Palm Leaf Wall Hooks for $149. These wall hooks are an ideal option to hang wet towels from the pool, your keys, light jackets and more. Beach-inspired hooks are perfect for a teens room or a nautical beach house. Plus, each hook is unique and can be used separately or group them together for your own look.

Another favorite is the Slathouse Soiree Pool Float that will make a real splash in the pool. This float will be wonderful to catch some rays this summer and it features an added headrest for comfort. It will sure standout wherever you take it and it’s priced at $89.

Pottery Barn Kids

Lilly Pulitezer x Pottery Barn Kids collection features some of the cutest prints and items I’ve seen for your little ones. Update your baby’s crib for spring with the On Parade Baby Bedding. This vibrant set is full of pink and green accents that will add a happy and bright touch to the space. Prices in this set start at $34 and can all be purchased separately.

Which piece from this new collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.