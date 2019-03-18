Samsung’s 860 QVO 1TB Internal SSD drops to new all-time low at $108 shipped (Reg. $150)

- Mar. 18th 2019 9:33 am ET

$150 $108
0

Newegg offers the Samsung 860 QVO 1TB 2.5 Inch Internal Solid State Drive for $107.99 shipped. Also available for $2 more at Amazon and Samsung direct. Normally selling for $150, it just recently dropped to $130. Today’s offer brings it down the extra 15%, saving you $42 and dropping the price to a new all-time low. Samsung’s newer SSD boasts up 550MBps sequential transfer speeds and utilizes V-NAND Flash Memory to offer 1TB of storage in a more affordable price point. Even though it is a more budget-conscious SSD, it features the same build quality as Samsung’s higher-end modelsRated 4.3/5 stars.

When we first took a look at Samsung’s latest SSD back in December, we weren’t sold on its budget-friendly promise. But now that it’s over 25% off, the 860 QVO 1TB SSD has the compelling price that Samsung must have originally been aiming for.

Samsung 860 QVO 1TB SSD features:

  • 1TB Storage Capacity
  • 2.5″ / 7mm Form Factor
  • SATA III 6 Gb/s Interface
  • Up to 550 MB/s Sequential Read Speed
  • Up to 520 MB/s Sequential Write Speed
  • Samsung MJX Controller
  • AES 256-Bit & TCG/Opal v2.0 Encryption
  • TRIM Support
  • 4-Bit MLC V-NAND Flash Memory
  • 1.5 Million Hour MTBF & 360 TBW

