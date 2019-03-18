Command Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt with Siri at $155 shipped (Reg. $229)

Amazon is currently offering the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Camelot Trim Aged Bronze for $155 shipped. That’s good for an over 33% discount from the going rate at Home Depot, is $1 under our previous mention and the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. Rocking HomeKit support out of the gate, this Bluetooth smart lock can be commanded with Siri or via the Home app. It also touts a touchscreen number pad, giving you yet another way to ditch your keys. Over 780 customers have left a 4/5 star rating at Amazon.

While the Schlage Sense Deadbolt mainly works over Bluetooth, pairing it with the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter expands the smart lock’s connectivity. Adding it into the mix most notably brings Alexa control to the lock.

Schlage Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt features:

The Schlage Camelot Aged Bronze Sense Smart Lock is all about stylish convenience from the moment it leaves the box. Its illuminated touchscreen gives you easy accessibility, eliminating the hassle of fumbling around for your keys. Better yet, when you pair your lock with the Schlage Sense app you gain even more key-free opportunities. Additionally, the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt is compatible with Apple Home Kit technology.