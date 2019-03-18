StarTech’s USB-C to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter drops to $66.50 shipped (Reg. $105)

Amazon offers the StarTech Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter for $66.44 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Newegg for the same price. Normally selling for closer to $105 from StarTech direct, that’s good for an over $38 discount and comes within $1 of the all-time low. StarTech’s adapter lets you use a variety of Thunderbolt 2 accessories with newer Macs equipped with USB-C. It’s compatible with everything from storage devices to Ethernet dongles and more with up to 20Gbps transfer speeds. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 170 customers.

If you’re looking to bring USB-A compatibility into the mix for your MacBook, this AmazonBasics USB-C Adapter does the trick at $8 Prime shipped.

StarTech USB-C to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter features: