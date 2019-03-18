StarTech’s USB-C to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter drops to $66.50 shipped (Reg. $105)

Amazon offers the StarTech Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter for $66.44 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Newegg for the same price. Normally selling for closer to $105 from StarTech direct, that’s good for an over $38 discount and comes within $1 of the all-time low. StarTech’s adapter lets you use a variety of Thunderbolt 2 accessories with newer Macs equipped with USB-C. It’s compatible with everything from storage devices to Ethernet dongles and more with up to 20Gbps transfer speeds. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 170 customers.
If you’re looking to bring USB-A compatibility into the mix for your MacBook, this AmazonBasics USB-C Adapter does the trick at $8 Prime shipped.
StarTech USB-C to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter features:
- Use first-gen Thunderbolt and Thunderbolt 2 devices with a new Thunderbolt 3 computer
- Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt Adapter / Thunderbolt 3 USB C to Thunderbolt / USBC / Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C to Thunderbolt
- Compatible with first-gen Thunderbolt & Thunderbolt 2 devices. PVC Polyvinyl Chloride ,Cable Shield Type
- The adapter is backward compatible, it can connect to first-generation Thunderbolt devices at 10Gbps speed. With Thunderbolt 2 devices, you can connect at 20Gbp. Operating system compatibility is windows 8.1, 10 and mac operating system 10.12 to 10.14
- Note-it will not work with mini display port or display port monitors. This is an active adapter cable. Any host system that does not provide the full 15 watt of bus power will not work with this device. Consult the manufacturer of your host system to determine how much bus power your host system provides. Product can pass 12 watt of power through the thunderbolt 2 port