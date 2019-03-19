Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK 4-Port USB Travel Charger $20 Prime shipped, more

BESTEK (99% positive all-time feedback from 69,700+) via Amazon offers its Universal Travel Charger for $19.99 Prime shipped when code M6UWTZIG has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 45% discount from the going rate and is the best offer we’ve tracked. Rocking four 2.4A USB ports, the charger also touts three AC outlets for keeping other devices powered up. It also includes four interchangeable wall plugs to ensure you can charge devices just about anywhere in the world. As a #1 best-seller, over 2,200 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

