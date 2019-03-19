Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK 4-Port USB Travel Charger $20 Prime shipped, more

- Mar. 19th 2019 10:24 am ET

0

BESTEK (99% positive all-time feedback from 69,700+) via Amazon offers its Universal Travel Charger for $19.99 Prime shipped when code M6UWTZIG has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 45% discount from the going rate and is the best offer we’ve tracked. Rocking four 2.4A USB ports, the charger also touts three AC outlets for keeping other devices powered up. It also includes four interchangeable wall plugs to ensure you can charge devices just about anywhere in the world. As a #1 best-seller, over 2,200 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

BESTEK Converter for 110V Devices: Patented technology converts voltage in different countries including Australia (100-240V, 50/60Hz) to US/Japan voltage (110V, 60Hz), ideal for charging all kinds of devices. Charges 7 Devices Simultaneously: 4 USB charging ports with a combined 6A output, 3 AC sockets support Max 250W power

