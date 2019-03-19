Home Depot 1-day DEWALT power tool sale has deals from $34

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select DEWALT power tools and accessories. The deals start at $34 with free shipping for the entire lot. Our top pick is the 4-tool 20V Max Cordless Combo Kit with Case for $349. That’s down from the original $779 price tag and regular $500+ going rate. This is also a match of our previous mention. Get ready for those spring DIY projects with this 4-tool DEWALT kit that includes a carrying case and extra 5Ah battery. You’ll receive a hammer drill, impact driver, circular saw and grinder as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Another standout deal for us this morning is the DEWALT 16-inch 60V Electric Chainsaw with bonus battery for $349. For comparison, it usually sells for $400 or more. This is a great way to ditch oil and gas this spring while getting a jump start on clean up. Check out the entire sale here for more deals.

DEWALT 4-tool Combo Kit features: