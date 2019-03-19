Home Depot 1-day DEWALT power tool sale has deals from $34

- Mar. 19th 2019 8:18 am ET

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select DEWALT power tools and accessories. The deals start at $34 with free shipping for the entire lot. Our top pick is the 4-tool 20V Max Cordless Combo Kit with Case for $349. That’s down from the original $779 price tag and regular $500+ going rate. This is also a match of our previous mention. Get ready for those spring DIY projects with this 4-tool DEWALT kit that includes a carrying case and extra 5Ah battery. You’ll receive a hammer drill, impact driver, circular saw and grinder as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Another standout deal for us this morning is the DEWALT 16-inch 60V Electric Chainsaw with bonus battery for $349. For comparison, it usually sells for $400 or more. This is a great way to ditch oil and gas this spring while getting a jump start on clean up. Check out the entire sale here for more deals.

DEWALT 4-tool Combo Kit features:

The DCKTS450M2 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion 4-kit (4Ah) with a Tough System features our DCD796 20-Volt MAX XR Lithium-Ion Brushless Compact Hammer drill Kit which is lightweight and compact for working in tight spaces for long periods of time. The DCF885 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion 1/4 in. Impact Driver which is compact and lightweight for fitting in tight spaces and increasing productivity. The DCS570 20-Volt MAX XR Circular Saw which features a Brushless motor which provides 5200RPM maintaining speed under load. The DCG412 20-Volt MAX XR Lithium-Ion 4-1/2 in./5 in. Grinder features like Quick-Change wheel release, convenient trigger switch with lock-off button, and extended run-time battery. This combo pack includes a Tough system with wheels, which features durable and thick structural foam walls, integrated water seal and rust-resistant metal latches along with a bonus DCB205 battery.

