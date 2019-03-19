Yesterday, we saw news that Halo: The Master Chief Collection wouldn’t be part of Xbox Play Anywhere, but that Microsoft would offer a Halo Insider program to beta test its upcoming game. Well, the company has now released more information regarding this beta, and we’re here to show you how to sign up for Halo Insider.

Nomad Base Station

What is Halo Insider?

The Halo Insider program is a new way for Halo fans to partner with 343 Industries to help test and improve the company’s games and products. As an Insider, you can regularly provide feedback and insights that can help form the future of Halo. There are also exclusive opportunities to join public flights of in-progress Halo games to help provide feedback to the development teams. This is a great way to have your opinion heard when playing your favorite franchise.

This is an all-new program, meaning if you were a previous MCC Insider you’ll have to sign up again. This is the new program for all Halo titles, products and services.

How to sign up for the Halo Insider program

The first thing you’ll have to do is visit the Halo Insider website and sign up. Signing up is quite easy, and it took me less than 5 minutes to fill out the simple questionnaires. You’ll be asked simple questions at first, like location, if you’re over 18, and if you agree to the confidentiality agreement. After that, you’re asked what you liked best about Halo (which games you’ve played, preferred, and what game modes you like). Then the survey will find out if you play on Xbox or PC and how you generally enjoy your games. The final question you’ll be asked is what your availability looks like for gaming. Can you play in the early morning? Late at night? Only on Saturday? You’ll be able to tell Microsoft and 343 Industries your exact schedule so you have the best chance of getting in. That’s it, you’re not signed up for the Halo Insider program and will receive more information as new content comes out for it.

Am I guaranteed Halo betas?

The short answer is no, you’re not guaranteed to participate in Halo betas. This program will likely get tens of thousands of people to sign up, and Microsoft nor 343 Industries will have the resources to field feedback from that many gamers. You’ll likely be selected based on your region, gaming setup, specs, and other profile information. If you are selected, be sure to provide as much feedback in as great of detail as you can. The more you make yourself of use to Microsoft and 343 Industries, the more likely you are to be chosen for future beta programs.