Build a robotic arm and more with the littleBits Base Inventor Kit at $60 shipped (25% off)

Amazon offers the littleBits Base Inventor Kit for $59.97 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Originally retailing for $100, it has more recently been selling for around $80. That takes 25% off the going rate and matches the third best price that we’ve tracked. The Base Inventor Kit includes 12 different activities like a voice-activated robotic gripper arm and more. And just like many of the other littleBits kits, this one pairs with a smartphone or tablet to guide you through assembling the creations and learn coding know-how along the way. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can get a more in-depth look by swinging by our launch coverage.

If you’re looking for a Star Wars-themed STEAM experience, be sure to check out the littleBits Droid Inventor Kit, which takes you to a galaxy far, far away to learn how to code.

littleBits Base Inventor Kit features:

The perfect introduction: interested in getting your kid a stem toy but don’t know where to start? The base inventor kit includes everything your kid needs to start inventing out of the box.

What you get: build and customize a voice-activated robotic gripper arm, then transform it into new creative inventions that improve their room, help their community, or save the world.

Hours of in-app play and activities: in-app activities and step-by-step instructions guide kids through building fun, electronic inventions, like a room-protecting alarm or a Navigator to help maneuver in the dark!

Everything included: from the 9V battery to Tech sensors, LED, servo, paper templates, stickers, and free inventor app.