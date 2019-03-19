Build a robotic arm and more with the littleBits Base Inventor Kit at $60 shipped (25% off)

- Mar. 19th 2019 12:25 pm ET

Get this deal
$80 $60
0

Amazon offers the littleBits Base Inventor Kit for $59.97 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Originally retailing for $100, it has more recently been selling for around $80. That takes 25% off the going rate and matches the third best price that we’ve tracked. The Base Inventor Kit includes 12 different activities like a voice-activated robotic gripper arm and more. And just like many of the other littleBits kits, this one pairs with a smartphone or tablet to guide you through assembling the creations and learn coding know-how along the way. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can get a more in-depth look by swinging by our launch coverage.

If you’re looking for a Star Wars-themed STEAM experience, be sure to check out the littleBits Droid Inventor Kit, which takes you to a galaxy far, far away to learn how to code.

littleBits Base Inventor Kit features:

  • The perfect introduction: interested in getting your kid a stem toy but don’t know where to start? The base inventor kit includes everything your kid needs to start inventing out of the box.
  • What you get: build and customize a voice-activated robotic gripper arm, then transform it into new creative inventions that improve their room, help their community, or save the world.
  • Hours of in-app play and activities: in-app activities and step-by-step instructions guide kids through building fun, electronic inventions, like a room-protecting alarm or a Navigator to help maneuver in the dark!
  • Everything included: from the 9V battery to Tech sensors, LED, servo, paper templates, stickers, and free inventor app.

Get this deal
$80 $60

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Toys & Hobbies Littlebits

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go