Jump start your smart home w/ a Nest Thermostat + Google Home Mini for $190 ($250+ value)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nest 3rd Generation Smart Thermostat bundled with a Google Home Mini for $189.97 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Note: you must be logged into your account to apply this code. For comparison, this bundle is worth more than $250 as the thermostat sells for at least $200 and the smart speaker usually goes for $49. The Nest Smart Thermostat delivers smartphone control, compatibility with Google Assistant and automatic scheduling. Google Assistant delivers a number of voice-activated features, making it a perfect pair with Nest’s thermostat. Rated 4+ stars in both instances.

If today’s featured deal is overkill, Honeywell’s Alexa-enabled smart thermostat delivers a number of comparable features. You’ll miss out on the beautiful Nest design but overall it’s a solid alternative for far less.

Nest Thermostat features:

A thinner, sleeker design. A bigger, sharper display. The 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat is more beautiful than ever. With Farsight, it lights up when it sees you coming and shows you the time or temperature from across the room. And the Nest Thermostat is proven to save energy. That’s the most beautiful part.

Google Home Mini features: