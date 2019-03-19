Read your SSD/HDD with this USB 3.0 adapter for less than $5 Prime shipped

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Sabrent USB 3.0 to 2.5-inch SSD/HDD Adapter for $4.94 Prime shipped when you use the code 45C5PNX6 at checkout. Regularly closer to $10, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. This is a perfect tool to keep around the house if you find yourself often working on computers or upgrading your own. It’ll allow you to plug in your old drive to retrieve the data without issue. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d rather have a portable SD card reader, this USB 3.0 model is down to just under $5 Prime shipped right now.

Sabrent USB 3.0 to SSD/HDD Adapter features: