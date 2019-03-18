Sabrent’s USB 3.0 SD Card Reader gets a 50% price cut to $5 Prime shipped

Store4PC (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the Sabrent USB 3.0 microSD and SD Card Reader for $4.95 Prime shipped when checking out with code 384TZ81M. Normally selling for $10, that’s good for a 50% discount, is a few cents lower than our previous mention and a new all-time low. Featuring up to 5GBps transfer speeds, this dongle is an affordable way to add microSD and SD card support to your computer. It’s small form-factor also makes it a notable option for those with limited space in their bags. It carries a 4.1/5 star rating.
While you won’t be able to find a USB-C version for as little as the Sabrent model here, Anker’s $14 SD Card Reader has you covered. I’ve been using it for the past few months and have found it to be a very reliable option thus far.
Sabrent USB 3.0 SD Card Reader features:
- Supports read 2 cards simultaneously.
- Support for SD, SDHC, SDXC cards, Micro SD, Micro SDHC, Micro SDXC, including UHS-I cards.
- Data transfer up to 5Gbps.
- LED indicates the data transfer process.
- Backward compatible with USB 2.0, 1.1.
