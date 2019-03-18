Sabrent’s USB 3.0 SD Card Reader gets a 50% price cut to $5 Prime shipped

- Mar. 18th 2019 2:15 pm ET

0

Store4PC (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the Sabrent USB 3.0 microSD and SD Card Reader for $4.95 Prime shipped when checking out with code 384TZ81M. Normally selling for $10, that’s good for a 50% discount, is a few cents lower than our previous mention and a new all-time low. Featuring up to 5GBps transfer speeds, this dongle is an affordable way to add microSD and SD card support to your computer. It’s small form-factor also makes it a notable option for those with limited space in their bags. It carries a 4.1/5 star rating

While you won’t be able to find a USB-C version for as little as the Sabrent model here, Anker’s $14 SD Card Reader has you covered. I’ve been using it for the past few months and have found it to be a very reliable option thus far.

Sabrent USB 3.0 SD Card Reader features:

  • Supports read 2 cards simultaneously.
  • Support for SD, SDHC, SDXC cards, Micro SD, Micro SDHC, Micro SDXC, including UHS-I cards.
  • Data transfer up to 5Gbps.
  • LED indicates the data transfer process.
  • Backward compatible with USB 2.0, 1.1.

