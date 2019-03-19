Sony RX100 VI camera bundle offers 4K & “world’s fastest” autofocus system: $1,198 ($1,400 value)

BuyDig offers the Sony RX100 VI Cyber-shot 20.1MP Digital Camera with 24-200mm Zoom bundle for $1,198 shipped. The bundle includes the camera ($1,198 value), SanDisk Extreme 32GB SD Card ($10 value), SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SD Card ($40 value), Sony NP-BX1/M8 Lithium-Ion Battery ($38 value), and Sony VCT-SGR1 Shooting Grip and Tripod ($98 value). All in, the bundle includes close to $200 of add-ons that will help make your RX100 experience even better. The RX100 is one of the best point-and-shoot cameras on the market, bringing a high-quality CMOS sensor to a pocketable form factor. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly alternative, Panasonic’s LUMIX GX85 Mirrorless Camera is $335.50 shipped. It’s not got quite the range out of the box as Sony’s RX100 VI and it doesn’t offer the same quality sensor, but it’s the perfect beginner’s option.

Sony RX100 VI Camera features: