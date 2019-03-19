Sony’s 3-Way Bookshelf Speaker System drops to new Amazon all-time low at $73 (Reg. $120)

Mar. 19th 2019

Amazon offers the Sony SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker System for $73 shipped. You’ll also find it available for $2 more at Best Buy as well as direct from Sony. That’s good for a nearly 40% discount from the going rate and is the lowest price that we’ve seen all-time. Sony’s Bookshelf Audio System includes two three-Way speakers, each of which pack a three-driver array. They offer high-resolution audio output that makes them an ideal upgrade for your desk’s audio setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 500 customers.

In order to add these speakers into your desk setup, you’ll need to pick up a Digital-to-Analog Converter. Audioengine’s D1 24-bit DAC is our top pick at $169. Though if you’re in search of a more budget-friendly option, FiiO’s D3 24-bit version is a solid entry-level alternative at $20

Lastly, grab some speaker wire with your savings to complete your new desktop audio setup.

Sony SSCS5 3-Way Bookshelf Speaker System features:

  • 3-way, 3-speaker bass-reflex system, 5-1/4″ Foamed-Mica Cellular Reinforced Woofer, 1″ Polyester Main Tweeter
  • 3/4″ Sony Super Tweeter for immersive sound staging, Sound Reproduction to 50kHz (for High Resolution Audio), 6 ohm Speaker Impedance
  • Optimized Crossover componentry for a clear audio path, 100 W Maximum Input Power
  • Front Speaker Rated Impedance: 6 ohms

