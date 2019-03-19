Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Sentinels of the Multiverse, Money Pro, more

Mar. 19th 2019

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Sentinels of the Multiverse, Caterpillar Creative Play, Eric Carle’s Brown Bear Animal Parade, Money Pro: Personal Finance, Photo Scanner Plus and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Photo Scanner Plus: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Eric Carle’s Brown Bear Animal Parade: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Caterpillar Creative Play: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Very Hungry Caterpillar– First Words: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Very Hungry Caterpillar – Play & Explore: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $12 (Reg. $30)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Buddy Vampire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Colorset – Coloring Book: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Compass 54 Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: pdf scanner – Wordscanner pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Simply North: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Skyclock 2.2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Minims – A New Beginning: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

