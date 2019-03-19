Today’s Best Game Deals: Octopath Traveler $40, Diablo III Eternal $30, more

- Mar. 19th 2019 9:26 am ET

In today’s best game deals, trusted eBay seller Rushhourwholesaler (95.6% Positive feedback) is offering Octopath Traveler for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the regular $60 it still fetches at Best Buy and is now at the lowest price we can find. It is currently on sale for $48 at Amazon, for comparison. Today’s deal is now at one of the best prices we have tracked on the stellar throw-back RPG. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Diablo III, Far Cry New Dawn, Mafia III, Owlboy and more. 

