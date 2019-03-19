Withings’ Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch returns to Amazon all-time low at $144 (Reg. $180)

- Mar. 19th 2019 4:01 pm ET

Amazon offers the Withings Nokia Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $143.96 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from its usual $180 price tag and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Offering up to 25 days of battery life, the Steel HR Hybrid gives lives up to its name by delivering the best of both smartwatch and fitness tracker capabilities. It sports 24/7 heart rate monitoring as well as GPS and sleep tracking and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 300 customers.

If you’re looking for a more affordable device to adorn your wrist with, the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch is still on sale for $160 shipped (Save 20%).

Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Steel HR is a high-quality hybrid smartwatch crafted with 316L stainless steel that moves with you—office, gym, pool, and everywhere in between. It features HR monitoring 24/7, multisport tracking, connected GPS and sleep tracking. Steel HR will go the distance with a long-life rechargeable battery that lasts up to 25 days and water resistance up to 50 meters.

