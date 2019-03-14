Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch returns to Amazon low at $160 shipped (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the Withings Nokia Steel HR Sport Smartwatch for $159.96 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Today’s price drop is only the third notable discount that we’ve seen. Standout features that have made their way to the Steel HR include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 25 days of battery life, and water resistance. And as a fitness-focused smartwatch, you’ll find smart notifications plus the usual roster of heath-related features. Rated 3.9/5 stars from nearly 100 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

And don’t forget that you can still lock in a noteworthy discount on Apple Watch Series 3, which is now $80 off in both sizes starting at $199 shipped.

Plus, the Withings’ $80 Sleep Tracking Pad is also on sale at 20% off. It supplements the Withings Steel HR with sleep cycle monitoring and can even detect sleep apnea.

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch features:

Maximize your workouts with continuous heart rate and in-depth reporting plus daily and overnight HR.

Workout mode maps your session with distance, elevation and pace.

Assesses your cardiovascular capacity when running based on V02 max estimation.

Water resistant up to 50m, 25 days of battery life on one charge, durable stainless steel case.

Wake to a Sleep Score based on light & deep sleep cycles, interruptions, depth & regularity plus enjoy a silent vibrating alarm.

Call, text, event and app notifications from your smartphone.