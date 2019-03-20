No need to spend a fortune on an 8-quart multi cooker, this Gourmia is only $50 (Reg. $75+)

Mar. 20th 2019

For today only, The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Gourmia 8-Quart Pressure Cooker for $49.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s $50 under the regular $100 price tag and the best price we can find. We did see a brief eBay offer for less and the LCD model has dropped to $50 in the past, but today’s deal is matching our previous mentions on this option otherwise. It sells for $75 at Amazon, for comparison. This model features 13 cooking modes, auto/delay timer, a steam rack, 1,200 watts of cooking power and a safety lid-lock. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Amazon is still offering the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Mini Multi Cooker at $60 shipped (25% off). While it is certainly a much more popular brand name, it has a significantly smaller capacity for the price.

Gourmia 8-Quart Pressure Cooker:

Prepare favorite foods quickly and efficiently with this Gourmia pressure cooker. Its 13 cooking modes let you create a variety of dishes, and the auto-locking lid protects against burns and spills. The 24-hour delay and auto timer of this Gourmia pressure cooker let you program meals to start cooking at a specified time.

