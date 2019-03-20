Make all the slime you want w/ a gallon of Elmer’s Glue for just $10 (Reg. up to $30)

Amazon offers the Elmer’s Liquid School Glue Premium Clear 1-gallon Jug for $9.99 Prime shipped. Also at Target for the same price with pickup. It’s around $20 at Walmart while Jo-Ann charges $30. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. So what can one do with a gallon of glue? Make plenty of slime, for starters. (The Amazon product page has all the details on how to do it.) Of course, it’s also good to have enough glue available if arts & crafts is a common activity in your home. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you plan on making lots of slime, make sure you have a way to store it. With your savings, pick up this 20-pack of 4.5-ounce Plastic Containers for $7.

Elmer’s Liquid School Glue Premium Clear: