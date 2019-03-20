Hunter’s SimpleConnect HomeKit-enabled Ceiling Fan drops to $289 shipped (Reg. $350)

Amazon offers the Hunter SimpleConnect Signal Smart HomeKit Ceiling Fan for $289.11 shipped. That’s good for a $61 discount from the going rate at Home Depot and comes within $9 of the best price we’ve seen in months. Hunter’s line of SimpleConnect ceiling fans integrate with both Alexa and Siri out of the box, allowing you to control the fan’s speed, built-in light and more with your voice. This Signal model sports reversible reclaimed walnut and burnt oak grain fan blades alongside its brushed steel finish. So far ratings are mixed, though we found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking to other ways to improve your smart home, be sure to swing by our favorite smart locks for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home from August, Schlage and more.

Hunter SimpleConnect Signal HomeKit Ceiling Fan features:

Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)

WhisperWind motor delivers ultra-powerful air movement with whisper-quiet performance so you get the cooling power you want without the noise you don’t

Reversible motor allows you to change the direction of your fan from downdraft mode during the summer to updraft mode during the winter

3 Reclaimed Walnut / Burnt Oak Grain Reversible Composite blades included

13 degree blade pitch optimized to ensure ideal air movement and peak performance

4.5″ downrod included to ensure proper distance from the ceiling and optimize air movement

For indoor use only

