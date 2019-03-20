Smartphone Accessories: Sennheiser HD1 Bluetooth Earbuds $85 shipped, more

Newegg is currently offering the Sennheiser HD1 Bluetooth Earbuds for $84.99 shipped when checking out with code EMCSTWVT2. That’s good for a $20 from the going rate, beats the Amazon all-time low by $15 and is the best we’ve seen. Sennheiser’s HD1 brings the company’s signature hi-fi sound to a portable form-factor. Standout features include six hours of audio playback on a single charge, a three-button remote with microphone and more. If you wish you could take your over-ear Sennheiser cans on-the-go, then these earbuds have your back as the next best thing. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers.

