Smartphone Accessories: Sennheiser HD1 Bluetooth Earbuds $85 shipped, more

Newegg is currently offering the Sennheiser HD1 Bluetooth Earbuds for $84.99 shipped when checking out with code EMCSTWVT2. That’s good for a $20 from the going rate, beats the Amazon all-time low by $15 and is the best we’ve seen. Sennheiser’s HD1 brings the company’s signature hi-fi sound to a portable form-factor. Standout features include six hours of audio playback on a single charge, a three-button remote with microphone and more. If you wish you could take your over-ear Sennheiser cans on-the-go, then these earbuds have your back as the next best thing. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Samsung 10W Qi Fast Charge Pad: $27 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- Hunter’s SimpleConnect HomeKit-enabled Ceiling Fan drops to $289 shipped (Reg. $350)
- JarvMobile Qi Charger & 10,000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $17 (Reg. $30) | B&H
- Tinin 4.8A USB Wall Travel Charger 2-Pack: $12.50 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ code SKCDQ5ZY
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Speck Presidio Pro iPhone XS Max Case: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- OLALA 10000mAh Portable USB-C Charger: $13.50 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
- w/ code OLALAPQ100
- SoundPEATS Bluetooth Magnetic Earbuds: $18 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code UF2EU45Y
The HD1 Free is true to Sennheiser design and engineering philosophy, offering contemporary styling, ease of use and exceptional sound quality. It features Bluetooth 4.2, Qualcomm aptX and ACC codec processing delivering immaculate hi-fi sound. An ergonomic design and four ear adapter sizes ensure a comfortable fit. A three-button remote with microphone remote make the HD1 Free a fully equipped headset. The six-hour battery life supports extended wireless listening sessions.