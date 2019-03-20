Tidy up your fridge or pantry with this set of 6 organizer bins at $26 (Reg. $32+)

Woot offers the Sorbus Fridge and Freezer Bins 6-Pack for $25.99 Prime shipped. Those without Prime will have to pay an extra $6 for delivery. Nordstrom Rack has it for $32 before shipping fees. It currently goes for $35 at Amazon. This is the best price we could find for this set. It includes two wide drawers, two narrow drawers, a can drawer, and an egg drawer, all made of BPA-free plastic. These containers can also be used to help organize a pantry. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 800 Amazon shoppers.

Once you’ve tackled the kitchen, move on to the bathroom and try to organize the endless bottles of shampoo and soap within. Our latest spring cleaning guide will show you the best ways to do that.

Sorbus Fridge & Freezer Bins 6-Pack: