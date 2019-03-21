Add Apple CarPlay to your vehicle w/ Pioneer’s 6.2″ Touch Screen Receiver: $250 (Reg. up to $400)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Pioneer 6.2-inch Apple CarPlay Built-in Bluetooth In-Dash CD/DVD Receiver (AVH-1330NEX) for $249.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s current 3-day sale. Regularly up to as much as $400 at Best Buy, it generally sells for around $330 at Amazon where a refurbished option is $10 more than today’s new deal. Newegg third party sellers have it at $275 right now. This model features a 6.2-inch touch screen with Siri voice command/Apple CarPlay, HD radio tuner, a DVD player and a 13-band equalizer. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

At the top of this listing page, you’ll find a handy vehicle selection tool to ensure this model will work with your car. However, if you don’t need the CarPlay functionality, Best Buy also has the Pioneer Bluetooth In-Dash CD Receiver (FH-S501BT) on sale for $55, down from the usual $110 right now.

Pioneer 6.2-inch Apple CarPlay Receiver:

Manage your car’s entertainment features with this in-dash Pioneer NEX multimedia receiver. Its Apple CarPlay compatibility lets you access iPhone functions and iOS apps through its 6.2-inch touch screen display or by voice with Siri Eyes Free. This Pioneer NEX multimedia receiver’s HD Radio tuner delivers an outstanding listening experience with local FM stations.

