New 3-day Best Buy sale: MacBook Pro $400 off, iPhone deals, iPads and much more

- Mar. 21st 2019 8:11 am ET

Feature
0

Best Buy has now kicked off a 3-day sale featuring deep deals on iPhone, MacBooks, iPads and much more. You’ll need to sign up for a free My Best Buy Membership in order to access some of the prices in the sale, so it might be a good idea to get one of those in order. Otherwise head below for more details and our top picks.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While we are seeing some great deals on iPads, iPhones and a load more electronics gear, one standout are the MacBook Pro offers. You’ll find the latest 13 and 15-inch Touch Bar models starting from $1,499.99 shipped (up to $400 off). For example, the 13-inch MacBook Pro Touch Bar with 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD is down at $1,499.99. That’s $300 off the price at Apple and the current best we can find. Head below for more top Apple gear picks from the sale:

Apple’s latest iMacs are now up for pre-order (tax savings select states) along with its new AirPods & wireless charging case. And the just-released iPad Air and mini are already seeing pre-order discounts at Best Buy.

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar:

The new MacBook Pro has quad-core Intel Core processors with compute speeds that are up to twice as fast.¹ A brilliant and colorful Retina display featuring True Tone technology for a more true-to-life viewing experience. And the versatile Touch Bar for more ways to be productive. It’s Apple’s powerful 13-inch notebook. Pushed even further.

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

iPad

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard