New 3-day Best Buy sale: MacBook Pro $400 off, iPhone deals, iPads and much more

Best Buy has now kicked off a 3-day sale featuring deep deals on iPhone, MacBooks, iPads and much more. You’ll need to sign up for a free My Best Buy Membership in order to access some of the prices in the sale, so it might be a good idea to get one of those in order. Otherwise head below for more details and our top picks.

While we are seeing some great deals on iPads, iPhones and a load more electronics gear, one standout are the MacBook Pro offers. You’ll find the latest 13 and 15-inch Touch Bar models starting from $1,499.99 shipped (up to $400 off). For example, the 13-inch MacBook Pro Touch Bar with 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD is down at $1,499.99. That’s $300 off the price at Apple and the current best we can find. Head below for more top Apple gear picks from the sale:

Apple’s latest iMacs are now up for pre-order (tax savings select states) along with its new AirPods & wireless charging case. And the just-released iPad Air and mini are already seeing pre-order discounts at Best Buy.

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: