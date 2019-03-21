Dell’s 27-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor gets $40 discount to $150 shipped + more from $135

- Mar. 21st 2019 2:49 pm ET

0

Newegg Flash offers the Dell D2719HGF 27-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $149.99 shipped when code NEFPBJ41 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $40 discount from the going rate at Amazon, beats the all-time low there by $25 and is the best offer we’ve seen. The standout feature for Dell’s gaming monitor is its 27-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate. Though other additions like DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs, a USB hub, AMD FreeSync and more make it a notable option to center your battlestation around. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 115 shoppers. Head below for additional monitor deals from $135.

Another must-have for your gaming setup is Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini. It’s a great use of your savings at $70 and brings six programmable LCD macro keys into your setup.

Other notable monitors include:

Dell 27-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

  • Offers Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and fast response time of 2ms
  • Integrated speakers for impressive audio quality
  • AMD FreeSync technology creates a fluid frame rate
  • Flat screen 27″ LED FHD display shows vivid colors
  • LED backlighting permits a thinner and more energy-efficient screen
  • 1000:1 contrast ratio enables deep and accurate color reproduction
  • 400 nits brightness provides a bright and visible display

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Dell

Dell
Newegg Flash

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go