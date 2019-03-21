Dell’s 27-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor gets $40 discount to $150 shipped + more from $135

Newegg Flash offers the Dell D2719HGF 27-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $149.99 shipped when code NEFPBJ41 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $40 discount from the going rate at Amazon, beats the all-time low there by $25 and is the best offer we’ve seen. The standout feature for Dell’s gaming monitor is its 27-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate. Though other additions like DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs, a USB hub, AMD FreeSync and more make it a notable option to center your battlestation around. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 115 shoppers. Head below for additional monitor deals from $135.

Another must-have for your gaming setup is Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini. It’s a great use of your savings at $70 and brings six programmable LCD macro keys into your setup.

Other notable monitors include:

Dell 27-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Offers Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and fast response time of 2ms

Integrated speakers for impressive audio quality

AMD FreeSync technology creates a fluid frame rate

Flat screen 27″ LED FHD display shows vivid colors

LED backlighting permits a thinner and more energy-efficient screen

1000:1 contrast ratio enables deep and accurate color reproduction

400 nits brightness provides a bright and visible display