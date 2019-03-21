Take your live production to the next level w/ Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini for $70 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Stream Deck Mini live content creation controller for $69.95 shipped. This deal is also matched on the official Best Buy eBay store and in its current 3-day sale. Regularly up to $100, it has sold for closer to $80 or so at Amazon as of late and today’s deal is the best we can find. It is within $3 of the Amazon all-time low we tracked during the holiday season last year and in early 2019. Perfect for live streamers, it provides hot key scene switch controls and also allows you to launch media clips, adjust audio settings and more with the click of a customized button. You can read all about the details in our launch coverage. This model is rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Live streamers and podcasters will probably want to check out the Elgato Key Light, which offers a minimal and elegant way to add studio lighting to your setup. And be sure to browse through our top picks for the Best Podcast Gear.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini: