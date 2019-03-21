TP-Link’s two-outlet Smart Plug falls to the lowest price in months at $25 shipped (Reg. $35)

B&H offers the TP-Link HS107 Two-Outlet Smart Plug for $24.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a $10 discount from the going rate at Amazon and pretty much every other retailer, comes within $0.50 of Amazon’s best historic price and is the second lowest offer that we’ve seen all-time. TP-Link’s smart plug integrates with the company’s line of Kasa accessories, and as such means it works without a hub and can be controlled with Alexa, Assistant and Cortana. It also features two individually-controllable outlets. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

For those in search of an in-wall smart switch, you can still save 30% on a two-pack of TP-Link Alexa and Assistant-enabled Dimmer Switches at $60 shipped.

TP-Link HS107 Two-Outlet Smart Plug features:

Remotely Turn On/Off up to Two Devices

Wi-Fi Connectivity

2.4 GHz Wireless Frequency

Scheduled Usage

Kasa App for iOS and Android

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Works with Microsoft Cortana

