TP-Link’s two-outlet Smart Plug falls to the lowest price in months at $25 shipped (Reg. $35)

- Mar. 21st 2019 7:43 am ET

B&H offers the TP-Link HS107 Two-Outlet Smart Plug for $24.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a $10 discount from the going rate at Amazon and pretty much every other retailer, comes within $0.50 of Amazon’s best historic price and is the second lowest offer that we’ve seen all-time. TP-Link’s smart plug integrates with the company’s line of Kasa accessories, and as such means it works without a hub and can be controlled with Alexa, Assistant and Cortana. It also features two individually-controllable outlets. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

For those in search of an in-wall smart switch, you can still save 30% on a two-pack of TP-Link Alexa and Assistant-enabled Dimmer Switches at $60 shipped.

TP-Link HS107 Two-Outlet Smart Plug features:

  • Remotely Turn On/Off up to Two Devices
  • Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • 2.4 GHz Wireless Frequency
  • Scheduled Usage
  • Kasa App for iOS and Android
  • Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Works with Microsoft Cortana

