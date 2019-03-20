Score a two-pack of TP-Link Alexa and Assistant-enabled Light Switches for $60 (30% off)

Newegg is currently offering a two-pack of TP-Link HS220 Smart Dimmer Light Switches for $59.98 shipped. Normally selling for $45 each at retailers like Amazon, B&H and Home Depot, that saves you 30% and is $5 less our previous mention. Today’s offer is also one of the best we’ve tracked all-time. TP-Link’s Kasa dimmer switches don’t require a hub and work with Alexa as well as Assistant right out of the box. They can also be controlled from your smartphone and even scheduled, all of which makes them compelling options for automating your home’s lighting. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 200 customers.

If TP-Link’s in-wall light switches aren’t ideal for your budding smart home, we’ve got you covered with some alternative ways to deck out your abode from popular platforms like Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more.

And don’t forget that Hunter’s SimpleConnect HomeKit-enabled Ceiling Fan is on sale for $289 shipped (Reg. $350).

TP-Link HS220 Smart Light Switches features:

Remotely Dim and Control Your Lights

Built-In 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

Compatible with iOS & Android Devices

Free Kasa Mobile App

Programmable Scheduling

Away Mode

Works with Alexa & Google Assistant

Supports IFTTT

Neutral Wire Required for Operation

