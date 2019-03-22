The Firestorm update to Battlefield V comes March 25th, and a new gameplay trailer was just released. This 64-player battle royale experience will bring the fight to land, sea, and air in Battlefield’s largest map ever.

Nomad Base Station

Battlefield V’s Firestorm gameplay trailer released

The trailer, embedded below, showcases over 3 minutes of in-game footage. You’ll see how the game will progress from parachuting out of a plane to driving around in boats and shooting down aerial vehicles. One aspect that looks really interesting is the “destructible” environments. Showcased is a building that’s hit by a grenade and starts to collapse on a player in the area which was hit by the explosive. This is a new style of gameplay in battle royale that brings with it a challenging new experience.

There are vehicle lockups, safes, and more to help you garner new blessings for the finders and curses for those on the receiving end. If you’re lucky enough to get a tank or a prototype helicopter, you could easily make it to the center of the map without issue — unless you run into anti-vehicle weaponry like rockets and mortars.

You’ll either fight solo or in a four-person squad while playing Firestorm and experiencing Battlefield V’s expert gunplay and driving some of World War 2’s most formidable vehicles.

Unlike other battle royale games to date, you’ll be able to call in reinforcements like the V1 rocket, artillery strikes, and even combat vehicles to ensure your victory. You can even order supply drops to aid your squad in an instant.

9to5Toys Take:

Battlefield V’s Firestorm promises many great new experiences. I’m quite interested to see how the building aspect comes to play in real life. If you can find an opponent hidden in a building with a sniper, and call in a V1 rocket to take him out (or use your own RPG), that changes the entire game. In other similar games like Call of Duty’s Blackout, you can only shoot through walls and hope your rocket ends up going into a window.

Plus, with other added refinements, Firestorm could become one of this year’s best releases. The gameplay looks fantastic in the trailer, and I can’t wait to see how it pans out as I enjoy this game with my friends.

If you’ve not yet picked up Battlefield V, you can get it from your favorite online or in-person retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, or GameStop.