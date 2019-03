CB2 just launched a new collection with designer Charlie Ferrer for a one-of-a-kind vintage line that will bring a stylish feel into any home. If you’re not familiar with Charlie Ferrer, he’s a designer who has a unique approach and was just recently named to Elle Decor’s A-List. For this collection with CB2, Ferrer searched the finest dealers, shops and galleries in Europe, where he found treasures that are historical and typically unavailable in everyday stores.

However, this line is quite expensive, with prices up to $11,000 and decor pieces that start at $60. It’s also not available to purchase online, but at CB2 retail locations only. Although it’s really nice if you have the budget and live near a CB2 store, we also have a number of alternatives for you to consider that are similar in style but less expensive and available online. Head below for more.

Mirrors

One of my favorite items from this collection is the large vintage mirror that will create a larger appearance in any space. A similar, less expensive option that can be found at CB2 is the Infinity Floor Mirror. This will create the same look in your space and is great for guests if they want to see their outfit. This mirror is priced at $399, which is a bargain compared to the much higher cost you’d expect to spend on the mirror.

Lighting

Another piece that can be found at a less expensive price is the lamps. In this collection there are an array of tall and short styles. A similar option to the table lamp is CB2’s Halo Globe Table Lamp that features a vintage appeal and is priced at $90. Its diamond cut design will give your space an elegant glow and it’s perfect for a bedroom or living room space.

Decor

Finally, the decor in this line is extremely unique but you can currently find similar options at CB2. Vases are a huge trend in home decor for spring and it’s a perfect accent to place your fresh flowers in. Also, to note that the vases in the vintage line, start at $229. The Jacque Blue Glazed Vase features a bold blue color scheme and would look brilliant with green accents inside. It’s was also handmade and would look wonderful on an entry table, dining table or dresser. Even better, it’s priced at just $40. Also, the Cleo Ivory Crakle Vase would be great paired with it and it’s also priced at just $25.

Which one of these pieces would you incorporate into your home? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Bed Bath & Beyond’s new home line called Bee & Willow that’s offering prices from just $3.