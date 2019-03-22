Milwaukee’s $199 M12 Combo Kit delivers four tools, three batteries, and more (Reg. $249)

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M12 4-Tool Cordless Combo for $199 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. We’ve all been there, when a 5-minute project turns into one that takes all day. Much of the time this is due to not having the right tools for the job. This kit includes a drill, hex impact driver, rotary tool, hackzall, three batteries, a charger, and tool bag. With such a robust set of options and a large amount of batteries, you’ll be ready to knock out more projects than ever. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re not committed to Milwaukee and can get by with two batteries, have a look at the Black & Decker 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo for $120. It $79 less and one of the tools is a work light that offers 11 hours of runtime. This battery-operated light is sure to help when working early in the morning or late in the evening.

Milwaukee M12 4-Tool Cordless Combo features: