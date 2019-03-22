MXL 990 Condenser Microphone w/ shockmount and carrying case is now $60 shipped (Reg. $100)

For today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the MXL 990 Condenser Microphone Kit for $59.99 shipped. This set goes for $100 at Guitar Center and is currently on sale for $70 over at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This is a great value purchase for audio interface recording setups. This condenser microphone has an FET preamp and a 30Hz – 20kHz frequency response range. It includes a shockmount, mic stand adapter and a carrying case. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If you’re looking for a USB option, the Blue Yeti Nano Microphone is down at $80 shipped at Amazon. But you should definitely hit up our guide of the best podcast gear out there before you make a decision.

MXL 990 Condenser Microphone Kit: