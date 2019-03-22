MXL 990 Condenser Microphone w/ shockmount and carrying case is now $60 shipped (Reg. $100)

For today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the MXL 990 Condenser Microphone Kit for $59.99 shipped. This set goes for $100 at Guitar Center and is currently on sale for $70 over at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This is a great value purchase for audio interface recording setups. This condenser microphone has an FET preamp and a 30Hz – 20kHz frequency response range. It includes a shockmount, mic stand adapter and a carrying case. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.
If you’re looking for a USB option, the Blue Yeti Nano Microphone is down at $80 shipped at Amazon. But you should definitely hit up our guide of the best podcast gear out there before you make a decision.
MXL 990 Condenser Microphone Kit:
The MXL 990 remains one of the industry’s most ground-breaking microphones. The first high quality condenser microphone to come into reach of working musicians, the MXL 990 has a FET preamp and a large diaphragm for truly professional sound quality in both digital and analog recordings. This revolutionary condenser microphone continues to astound artists with its silky, high end and tight, solid low and midrange reproduction.