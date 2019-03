Newegg Flash is offering the Philips X2HR Fidelio Over Ear Headphones for $179.99 shipped. Regularly up to $300+ at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. They feature 50mm “high power” drivers, velour cushions and memory foam ear pads. They also feature an acoustic open-back architecture so they won’t be great as a mobile set of cans, but they have received solid reviews from hi-fi critics. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers seem to agree, having left them with a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Philips X2HR Fidelio Over Ear Headphones: