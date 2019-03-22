Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tower of Fortune 3, AirDisk Pro, more

- Mar. 22nd 2019 9:48 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Tower of Fortune 3, Devil Shard, AirDisk Pro, MyBrushes, Disk Cleaner Pro and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Color Accent: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad for Mac: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AllPass Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iesabel: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Geofency Time Tracking: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: MyBrushes – Paint, Draw, Sketch: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Disk Cleaner Pro – 3 in 1: $6 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Grand Theft Auto V from $15, Celeste $10, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Doors & Rooms: Perfect Escape: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Alien: Blackout: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Anthill: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Persian Calendar Pro: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Heist: $5 (Reg. $10)

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
