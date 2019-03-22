Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tower of Fortune 3, AirDisk Pro, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Tower of Fortune 3, Devil Shard, AirDisk Pro, MyBrushes, Disk Cleaner Pro and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Color Accent: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad for Mac: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: AllPass Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Iesabel: $1 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: Geofency Time Tracking: $2 (Reg. $3)
Mac: MyBrushes – Paint, Draw, Sketch: $10 (Reg. $20)
Mac: Disk Cleaner Pro – 3 in 1: $6 (Reg. $10)
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Doors & Rooms: Perfect Escape: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Alien: Blackout: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Anthill: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Persian Calendar Pro: $1 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: SteamWorld Heist: $5 (Reg. $10)