Today’s Best Game Deals: Grand Theft Auto V from $15, Celeste $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Grand Theft Auto V on PS4 and Xbox One for $15. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. However, PlayStation gamers can also grab the premium online version for $20.99 or $14.99 with a PS Plus subscription. This version includes all the existing DLC and content add-ons. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Celeste, Stardew Valley, Far Cry New Dawn and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $23 (Reg. $40+) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTWVV55 at checkout
- Or $25 on Amazon
- Or $20 for GCU members
- Digital Xbox One games from $5 | Microsoft
- Includes Celeste, Stardew Valley, Dead Cells, more
- Kingdom Hearts III $45 digital (Reg. $60) | PSN
- Matched at Amazon
- Owlboy $18 or $15 PS Plus (Reg. $25) | PSN
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Splatoon 2 $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Overcooked $2.50 (Reg. $15+) | CD Keys
- Fire Emblem Warriors $32(Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Octopath Traveler $40 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Diablo III: Eternal $30 or less w/ GCU (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Far Cry 5 + New Dawn Deluxe $40 (Reg. $100) | Microsoft
- Mafia III w/ Live Gold $10 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- XCOM 2 w/ Live Gold $15 (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Matched on PSN for PS Plus members
- Call of Duty: WWII Valor Collection $30 (Reg. $75+) | Best Buy
- Yoshi’s Crafted World pre-order $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy