Zero Grid’s Travel/Passport Pouch w/ RFID blocking is now 20% off at $13 Prime shipped

Zero Grid (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Neck Wallet Concealed Travel Pouch & Passport Holder w/ RFID Blocking for $12.98. Simply apply coupon code GV62AELB at checkout to redeem the special price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16 or more, today’s deal is about $20% off the going rate and the best price we can find. For comparison, it goes for $30 direct from Zero Grid. While it might not be the most fashionable option out there, it will certainly carry everything you might need while traveling and provide RFID blocking at the same time. It is made of “ultra-lightweight” water-resistant 210D ripstop nylon and ships with a “100% lifetime money-back guarantee.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you are looking for something more fashionable to mange your travel documents and the like, consider Pad & Quill’s Classic Leather Passport Holder. And use code FAMILY15 at checkout to save 15% off your order. For more options, hit up Nordstrom’s new line of travel accessories.

Zero Grid Concealed Travel Pouch & Passport Holder: