Enjoy Zelda, Mario, & more on-the-go w/ Nintendo’s Switch for $255 shipped (Reg. $300)

Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Nintendo Switch 32GB Portable Console with Gray Joy-Con Controllers for $254.99 shipped when you use the code MP43 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Regularly around $300, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked on a Switch in a while. Normally, we see bundles with extra games and accessories for around $330. If you travel a lot, or just like to enjoy a game or two while others watch TV, the Switch is perfect for you. With its removable Joy-Con controllers, you can easily enjoy multiplayer games without carrying extra equipment. Rated 4.5/5 stars on Amazon and you can learn more in our own hands-on review.

Though the Switch comes with 32GB of storage built-in, you can easily expand that through a microSD card. We’d recommend picking up this Samsung 128GB model for $20 Prime shipped. You’ll be able to store dozens of games on it and still save over buying a normal Switch when not on sale.

Nintendo Switch features: