Bring hi-fi sound to your workstation w/ ELAC’s $280 Uni-fi UB5 Bookshelf Speaker Pair (30% off)

- Mar. 24th 2019 10:18 am ET

$400 $280
Amazon offers the ELAC Uni-fi UB5 Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $279.95 shipped. You’ll also find them on sale at B&H for the same price. Originally retailing for $500, you’ll more recently find them selling for $400 at retailers like Crutchfield. That’s good for a 30% discount, beats the previous Amazon low by $36 and is the best price we’ve seen. These speakers were designed by the famed Andrew Jones and feature a three-way design comprised of a 5.25-inch Aluminum Cone Woofer, 4-inch Aluminum Cone Midrange and 1-inch Soft Dome Tweeter. These high-end speakers are great for giving your desk setup some professional-grade sound without breaking the bank. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 145 shoppers.

In order to add these speakers into your desk setup, you’ll need to pick up a Digital-to-Analog Converter. Audioengine’s D1 24-bit DAC is our top pick at $169. Though if you’re in search of a more budget-friendly option, FiiO’s D3 24-bit version is a solid entry-level alternative at $20

Lastly, grab some speaker wire with your savings to complete your new desktop audio setup.

ELAC Uni-fi UB5 Bookshelf Speaker Pair features:

Enjoy balanced stereo sound with your amplifier and this pair of ELAC Uni-Fi UB5 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers. They feature a 3-way design with a 1″ soft dome tweeter concentrically mounted to a 4″ aluminum cone midrange driver, and a 5.25″ aluminum cone woofer. The speakers accept 40 to 140W of power from your amplifier, have a 46 Hz to 25 kHz frequency response, and were designed by Andrew Jones.

$400 $280
