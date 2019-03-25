Record your drive in 1080p for just $35 shipped w/ this budget-friendly dash camera

ApemanDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 1080p Dash Camera for $34.99 shipped when you use the code APEMAN420 at checkout. Regularly $50, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you don’t yet have a dash camera, they’re becoming a must. Whether it’s catching the crucial moments before an impact or just recording your scenic drive through the mountains, this dash camera does it all. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Don’t forget to pick up a microSD card to keep all of your recordings on. For those who want more storage, the 200GB SanDisk microSD card is down to $30. If you don’t need that much space, you can grab a more budget-friendly 32GB model for just $8 Prime shipped.
If you want a different design of a camera, Anker’s Roav Dash Cam A1 is down to $43.50 right now. It also features 1080p recording, Nighthawk Vision, Wide-Angle View, Wi-Fi, and more.
Apeman 1080p Dash Camera features:
Excellent 1080P Full HD resolution with 170°wide angle lens provides you with an outstanding picture quality with a wider field of vision effectively reducing blind spots, true record of every driving process.
Unsure what dash camera you should buy? Check out our roundup of some of the best options available https://t.co/4aRtbQolKQ pic.twitter.com/W7nU5Feq1c
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) September 1, 2018