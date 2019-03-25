Record your drive in 1080p for just $35 shipped w/ this budget-friendly dash camera

ApemanDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 1080p Dash Camera for $34.99 shipped when you use the code APEMAN420 at checkout. Regularly $50, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you don’t yet have a dash camera, they’re becoming a must. Whether it’s catching the crucial moments before an impact or just recording your scenic drive through the mountains, this dash camera does it all. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t forget to pick up a microSD card to keep all of your recordings on. For those who want more storage, the 200GB SanDisk microSD card is down to $30. If you don’t need that much space, you can grab a more budget-friendly 32GB model for just $8 Prime shipped.

If you want a different design of a camera, Anker’s Roav Dash Cam A1 is down to $43.50 right now. It also features 1080p recording, Nighthawk Vision, Wide-Angle View, Wi-Fi, and more.

Apeman 1080p Dash Camera features:

Excellent 1080P Full HD resolution with 170°wide angle lens provides you with an outstanding picture quality with a wider field of vision effectively reducing blind spots, true record of every driving process.

